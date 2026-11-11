'Good players can always play together!' – Frenkie de Jong opens up on Joey Veerman partnership

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Netherlands playmaker Frenkie de Jong has welcomed the tactical possibility of starting alongside Joey Veerman in the national team's midfield. Echoing comments from manager Xavi Hernandez, De Jong insisted that technically gifted footballers can always complement each other on the pitch.

Advertisement

Tactical debate opens over Oranje's midfield configuration

As the Netherlands prepare for their decisive UEFA Nations League encounters against Greece and Germany, attention has turned to how head coach Xavi Hernandez will configure his engine room. Following Frenkie de Jong's return from injury, questions have been raised regarding whether the Barcelona star could partner Joey Veerman in central midfield.

While the pair have rarely started an international match together, Xavi asserted that elite players are fully capable of coexisting in the same tactical setup.

De Jong shares his manager's philosophy, expressing complete openness to the combination.

De Jong praises Veerman's technical and tactical qualities

Evaluating what Veerman brings to the national team setup, De Jong highlighted the midfielder's vision and technical proficiency.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Joey is a player who has a good vision of the game. He is very good tactically and technically, so generally speaking, it is actually easy to play with players like that. Ultimately, the coach decides," De Jong explained ESPN.

Related Topics

"Joey is just a very good player. So I think certainly that we could play together. But what I say, the trainers decide in the end."

Assessing tactical demands of a new partnership

Asked whether pairing up with a different profile of player alters his own responsibilities on the pitch, De Jong dismissed any notion of major complications.

Advertisement

"No, I don't think so. What I say, I think good players can always play together," De Jong reiterated.

Having previously featured alongside various midfield partners throughout his career at Ajax and Barcelona, the 29-year-old playmaker is accustomed to adapting quickly to different tactical dynamics.

Advertisement

Oranje look to secure vital Nations League results

With squad adjustments underway following late fitness withdrawals, the availability of both De Jong and Veerman gives the coaching staff valuable tactical flexibility.

The Netherlands face Greece in Amsterdam before travelling to Berlin to face Germany in high-stakes group fixtures.

Advertisement

Whether deployed side-by-side or in alternative formations, both midfielders aim to drive Oranje towards a successful finish in League A.