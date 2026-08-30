Real Madrid raced into a three-goal lead inside the first half hour against Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

All three came in just 11 minutes. Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero turned the ball into his own net in the 26th, and Kylian Mbappe made it three in the 30th.

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Statistics account "Mister Chip" noted on "X": "This is Real Madrid's fastest 3-0 lead in a Spanish league match since 9 November 2019 (against Eibar, with Zidane on the bench)."

Los Blancos went on to lift the title that season, in 2019/2020.

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