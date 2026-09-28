Real Madrid have been handed a boost, with Brazilian defender Eder Militao closing in on a return. He appeared in training at Valdebebas on Monday, running alongside his team-mates. The sight of him back on the grass strengthens Jose Mourinho's hopes of recovering one of the most prominent members of his defensive line.

The defender had been sidelined by the injury that required surgery in Finland. His involvement in running drills now points to genuine progress in his rehabilitation, even if no official date has been set for his return to matches.

Only days earlier, the medical team who carried out his surgery visited Real Madrid's training headquarters to check on his recovery. It was a clear signal that the Brazilian is moving forward on the road to a comeback.

His return matters enormously to Real Madrid. The backline has been ravaged by absences, with Ferland Mendy and Raul Asencio still nursing physical problems while Mourinho waits on the rest of his international players once the break ends.

Madrid resumed training on Monday after a week off, but the session drew only a small group. Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio, Alvaro Carreras and Aurelien Tchouameni took part, with a large number of players away on international duty.

Rodrygo and Mendy are also continuing their treatment programmes. Federico Valverde is recovering from a third-degree ankle sprain, while Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Conati have returned to Madrid after the injuries they suffered with the French national team.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are braced for Arda Guler's outing against Italy and Eduardo Camavinga's against Belgium. The coaching staff will watch both matches nervously, wary of a fresh injury given how many players are already missing.

As Mourinho waits for his internationals to return and his injured to recover, Militao's gradual comeback offers a genuine positive. The club hope to rebuild their defensive strength before the competitions resume.