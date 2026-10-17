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Paris Saint-Germain Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Good news for Yamal: a sudden injury pierces the heart of Paris and Enrique

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Barcelona
Champions League
Luis Enrique
L. Yamal
N. Mendes
France
Spain

Concern at Paris Saint-Germain over Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday evening in the French league, but they didn't come away happy.

According to the newspaper Sport, Paris coach Luis Enrique gambled on wholesale changes to spread the physical workload, with one eye on the big Champions League meeting with Barcelona.

The gamble backfired. He had to throw on a number of his first-choice players after the break to get the match back on track once it got awkward.

Paris turned it around in the second half, and Ousmane Dembele ran the show. The French forward created the equaliser for Zabarnyi, then completed the comeback with a superb goal after an outstanding individual effort.

Desire Doue settled it in stoppage time, after Strasbourg failed to make the most of the numerical advantage handed to them.

Nuno Mendes, though, was the bad news of the night. The Portuguese full-back came on after the break and had to come off again, feeling physical pain.

Having used up their substitutions, Paris saw out the final minutes with ten men. The closing stages were nervy.

The next few hours will reveal how serious the injury is. How his condition develops will decide whether he features against Barcelona.

Losing the Portuguese would be a heavy blow for Luis Enrique, not least because of his ability to limit the threat of Lamine Yamal, whom he has kept quiet in previous encounters.

Mendes' physical condition is now one of the biggest question marks at Paris Saint-Germain, days before a decisive meeting with Barcelona.

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