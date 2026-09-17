Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
real madrid barcelonaGetty Images
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

Good news: an Arabic free-to-air channel to broadcast the Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona
Super Cup
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Spain

Spain's stars on an Arab screen

Fans of Spanish football across the Arab world have been handed a long-awaited boost. A free-to-air Arabic television network has officially acquired the broadcasting rights to the eagerly anticipated 2027 Spanish Super Cup, ending the monopoly of the encrypted channels and returning the tournament to every Arab household for free.

Free-to-air satellite network MBC, which holds the rights, confirmed it will air all Spanish Super Cup matches live and free of charge for the Arab viewer.

This edition arrives in an exceptional format that breaks from previous years. Organisers have officially decided to move the tournament out of Saudi Arabia, the host in recent seasons, with Turkey staging it this time.

Four teams will contest the trophy: Barcelona, the Spanish league champions, Real Madrid, La Liga runners-up, Real Sociedad, the Copa del Rey champions, and Atletico Madrid, the cup runners-up.

The Spanish federation has revealed the fixtures for the explosive tournament. Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final on 2 February, Real Madrid meet Real Sociedad in the second tie on 3 February, and the grand final follows on 6 February.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google