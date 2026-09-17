Fans of Spanish football across the Arab world have been handed a long-awaited boost. A free-to-air Arabic television network has officially acquired the broadcasting rights to the eagerly anticipated 2027 Spanish Super Cup, ending the monopoly of the encrypted channels and returning the tournament to every Arab household for free.

Free-to-air satellite network MBC, which holds the rights, confirmed it will air all Spanish Super Cup matches live and free of charge for the Arab viewer.

This edition arrives in an exceptional format that breaks from previous years. Organisers have officially decided to move the tournament out of Saudi Arabia, the host in recent seasons, with Turkey staging it this time.

Four teams will contest the trophy: Barcelona, the Spanish league champions, Real Madrid, La Liga runners-up, Real Sociedad, the Copa del Rey champions, and Atletico Madrid, the cup runners-up.

The Spanish federation has revealed the fixtures for the explosive tournament. Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final on 2 February, Real Madrid meet Real Sociedad in the second tie on 3 February, and the grand final follows on 6 February.

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