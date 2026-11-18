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Gonzalo Rodriguez reflects on his five years in Italy with Fiorentina from 2012 to 2017.

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Gonzalo Rodriguez told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

"Davide Astori (his Fiorentina team-mate, who died on 4 March 2018 in Udine following a heart attack) is with me every day. The thought that he is no longer here devastates me; I feel like crying just talking about it. He was my fellow defender. I carry him with me and always will. I still have a photo of the last goal I scored for Fiorentina: Davide is coming towards me and hugging me. We shared so much of our lives…"

"Borja Valero handled the negotiations for my move to Italy. I had already agreed to the transfer, but Fiorentina would only sign me if they signed him too, and we were both coming from Villarreal. He called me one evening and said: 'Gonzalo, pack your bags, we’re going to Florence.'"

"First under Montella and then under Paulo Sousa, we played brilliantly, but we never even reached the Champions League. In 2013 we were on the brink, then on the final day Milan were awarded a penalty that should never have been given and we finished fourth."

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At the time, only the top three teams qualified for the Champions League. Fiorentina finished on 70 points, two fewer than Allegri's Milan, who came from behind to win 2-1 at Siena on the final day of the league season, after Terzi had put the home side ahead in the first half.

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After Ambrosini and Terlizzi were each sent off for two bookings in the second half, referee Bergonzi awarded a penalty for a foul by Felipe on Balotelli. Balotelli equalised in the 84th minute before Mexes scored the winner three minutes before the 90th, sending AC Milan director Adriano Galliani into raptures in the stands.

Gonzalo Rodriguez recalled Fiorentina's 2014 Coppa Italia final defeat to Napoli: "We conceded two goals straight away. It still hurts to think about it. And to think that, a few months later, I could have gone to play for them. But I chose not to move. I told Pradè that I was the team captain and didn’t want to leave. I felt a great sense of responsibility."

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"At Fiorentina, we created a great atmosphere with music and songs. I played the guitar, Neto sang, Cuadrado danced. The others laughed their heads off. The most tone-deaf? I’d say Borja Valero. He really can’t sing. Pepito Rossi, meanwhile, likes rap. I’m more of a rock person; we never had the same taste in that respect."

"My departure from Fiorentina? I don’t want to cause controversy. Years have passed and I’m happy anyway. I would gladly have stayed another season, but Corvino didn’t allow it. He wanted to overhaul the team and bring in some players loyal to him. He got rid of me, Borja Valero and others. When I went to talk to him, he more or less shut the door in my face: he had already decided."