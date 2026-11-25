Share Follow GOAL on Google

Just 24 hours before facing Al-Kholood in the Roshn Saudi League, Al-Khaleej coach Jose Gomes set the record straight, insisting that a game that looks easy on paper could turn into a real trap if his side lose focus.

Advertisement

The Portuguese coach knows the Roshn Saudi League well, and he struck a cautious but confident tone at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of the round 13 clash. His team, he insisted, are fully ready to come back strongly after the international break.

Gomes said: "Any match in the Saudi league is difficult by nature. Al-Kholood have an excellent group of young players, and they are a strong team with high levels of fitness and physical capacity thanks to the low average age of their squad."

That warning didn't come out of nowhere. Al-Kholood thrive on intensity, pace and a high press, a style that wears down any opponent who isn't fully switched on, physically and mentally. So Gomes urged his players to stay alert from the first minute and deny their opponents any chance to impose their rhythm.

On the international break, the Portuguese coach was realistic. It handed his side no special advantage, he stressed, because every club was affected without exception.

Advertisement Advertisement

He added: "The break affected all clubs without exception. The only positive during these periods is the return of injured players, and we are now in an ideal position, with a full squad that is completely ready."

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League Matches Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha FanCode

Al Ittihad vs Neom SC FanCode

Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC FanCode

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal FanCode

Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun FanCode

Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha FanCode











A fully fit squad gives Gomes wider options and the chance to put his new ideas into practice in the coming phase. Until now, he has delivered on the most important goal of all: collecting points.

That is about to change. The Al-Khaleej coach revealed a clear shift in his tactical approach: "In the previous period, I focused on a style of play that would guarantee we picked up points, regardless of any other considerations. Now we will work on improving our performances and strengthening the team's attacking power."

Advertisement

His message to the Al-Khaleej fans was clear. The coming phase will be bolder and more entertaining, and the team won't settle for defending and grinding out points. They'll look to impose their attacking identity.

Gomes made no secret of his admiration for how far Saudi football has come, pointing out that the Roshn Saudi League now features some of the best and most experienced players in the world.

Advertisement

He noted: "The strength of the competition and its high technical quality have also attracted top coaches to work here."

The most emotional moment came when Gomes turned to his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's situation with the Portugal national team. He was clearly unhappy with the way Ronaldo's international career had ended.

Advertisement

He explained: "Ronaldo's situation with the national team was strange and unclear to everyone. There were some mistakes in the penalty area, but Ronaldo remains the best player in Portugal. He is still capable of turning any chance into a goal."

Gomes signed off with heartfelt words: "As a Portuguese, I have lived through the era of Ronaldo's presence with the national team over the past 23 years. During that time we were more effective, and we won the European Championship and the Nations League twice. I am not happy about his departure. I wished he had continued in a Portugal shirt."