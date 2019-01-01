Gold Cup 2019: Myanmar knock India out

Indiua bowed out of the Gold Cup 2019 after suffering their second successive defeat against of the tournament...

Myanmar struck twice (2' and 90+4') to knock India out of the ongoing Gold Cup 2019 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

July Kyaw scored the opening goal of the match in the second minute and Win Theingi Tun netted the second one in the dying minutes to seal a win for her side and help them qualify for the final of the Gold Cup.

Maymol Rocky made two changes in the India XI which went down 0-2 against Nepal in their last match. Sumithra K came in place of Indumathi K and Manisha replaced Anju Tamang.

The India eves were off to a sloppy start as the visiting team scored within two minutes of kick-off. A well-orchestrated move down the left flank found Yee Yee Oo inside the penalty box who squared the ball into the middle. Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan failed to grip the ball properly and July Kyaw punished the her by slotting the ball home.

India responded strongly after conceding the early goal and increased the intensity of their attacks up front. Sanju Yadav came close to an equaliser in the 13th minute of the match after cutting in from the left side and attempting a shot at goal but Myanmar custodian Zarzar Myint tipped the ball over the crossbar.

Maymol Rocky’s girls maintained the pressure in the attacking third and dominated proceedings for the entire first half but failed to find the back of the net.

Anju Tamang was introduced in the attack after the restart. The combination of Anju and Manisha worked well for the hosts in the attacking third as India continued to create the pressure on Myanmar defence.

Unfortunately, seconds before the final whistle, Indian defender Jabamani Tudu brought down Win Theingi Tun inside the box and gave away a penalty. Tun scored to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

The India eves suffered their second successive defeat and thus crashed out of the tournament. Myanmar, on the other hand, reached the final after winning all the three matches in the league stage. They face Nepal in the final match on February 15.

India Starting XI: Aditi Chauhan (C); Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Jabamani Tudu; Sangita Basfore, Ratanbala Devi, Sanju Yadav; Sumithra K, Dangmei Grace, Manisha.