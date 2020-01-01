Gokulam Kerala remain The Marcus Joseph show

The arrival of Henry Kisekka was expected to turn Gokulam Kerala into a title-winning team but things haven't gone according to plan...

Henry Kisekka's return to was a welcome move for the supporters. Kisekka impressed with his brilliant displays for the Malabarians in the second half of the 2017-18 season under Bino George and earned a move to in the summer that followed.

After a sub-par season in Kolkata, Gokulam Kerala brought him back to boost a strikeforce that was led by Trinidad and Tobago international Marcus Joseph. Josep, like Kisekka, had made an instant impact with the Malabarians, scoring seven goals in nine starts last season.

He was signed on a long-term contract (by Indian football standards) which meant the club was looking forward to the combination of Kisekka and Joseph upfront.

After 14 rounds in the , Marcus has seven goals to his name and Kisekka has scored five. However, the combination of these two players and the balance they have given to the team's attack has pulled the team back. Marcus was Gokulam's go-to forward last season and it continued to be that way this year as well.

Against on Tuesday, It had to be Marcus Joseph who broke the deadlock for the Malabarians. In the ninth minute, Rahul KP, who started his first game of the season, released a through-ball in behind the defence for the striker to chase. Marcus got to the ball and unleashed a powerful strike to beat Mirshad in East Bengal's goal.

Minutes later, Marcus received the ball with his back to goal at the halfway line, turned brilliantly and charged at the East Bengal defence again. Neither Mehtab Singh nor Kassim Aidara had an answer to the Trinidadian's runs. His inconsistent decision-making in the final third was their only hope. This season, the Malabarians have looked like a team of 10 decent players and one superstar.

Marcus, like the rest of the team, was less effective and decisive in the second half after full-back Naocha Singh was sent off for a second yellow card. But even after they were reduced to 10 men, the No.10 remained the hosts' most likely source for a goal.

With Henry Kisekka leading the line, Gokulam head coach Santiago Varela has been deploying Marcus in a deeper role. The former W Connection striker has an unmatched skillset that includes his dribbling and vision to find teammates. But often, Kisekka's first touch and new-found habit of losing the ball in the final third has hurt the team's attack. The club signed a third striker, Atuheire Kipson in the transfer window but he is yet to make an impact and has started only one match so far.

Make no mistake, both Kisekka and Joseph are very good footballers who have done well in recent years. But the Kisekka-Joseph combination is yet to live up to expectations. As it stands, Gokulam Kerala remain a complete Marcus Joseph show.