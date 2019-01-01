'God is great' – Wanyama revels in Tottenham’s shock win over Ajax

The Kenya international is still coming to terms with his side's Champions League final appearance after knocking out the Sons of the Gods

Hotspur star Victor Wanyama still cannot believe he is in the final following Wednesday’s victory at .

The Premier League side had a hard-hitting mountain to climb heading into the second leg of a semi-final showdown with the Dutch team after losing 1-0 at home.

Trailing 3-0 on aggregate at half time, Spurs were looking for a miracle and found it through Lucas Moura.

Moura powered in a second-half treble to stage one of the most astonishing comebacks in European Cup history to reach their first final.

And the Kenyan who was replaced by Fernando Llorente after 46 minutes tweeted: 'God is great'

With this triumph, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will face in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.