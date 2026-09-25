George Ilenikhena is enjoying a fine 2026-2027 campaign with Al-Ittihad. On Friday, he took that form onto the international stage with Nigeria.

Handed his first official call-up, the striker started as the Super Eagles beat Madagascar 2-1 in the opening round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He stole the spotlight in style. Ilenikhena opened the scoring in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, lashing a left-footed strike from the edge of the box.

The goal capped a blistering start to the season for the 20-year-old. He has scored 6 goals and provided two assists in 9 appearances for Al-Ittihad.

All this despite a summer that nearly ended his time in Jeddah. Several European clubs chased his signature during the last transfer window.

Since arriving from Monaco last January, Ilenikhena has racked up 6 goals and two assists in 15 games for Al-Ittihad.