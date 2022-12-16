GOAL Landmarks: Is Lionel Messi set to win a historic second World Cup Golden Ball?

Over a decorated playing career that has seen him become one of the greatest players, if not the greatest, to grace the game, Lionel Messi has done things that no other player has managed.

“La Pulga” has won everything in the game, save the World Cup. And in Qatar on December 18, he has a date with destiny. While Argentina will joust with France in the World Cup final, Messi will be on the cusp of another special achievement.

While the 35-year-old’s focus will be on finally winning the World Cup, he will also be in the running to win the World Cup Golden Ball given to the tournament’s best player. While signing off his last World Cup match with the trophy will be poetic, securing another Golden Ball award will be the icing on the cake.

It will be yet another landmark in a career that has never been short of it. If Messi is recognised as the best player of the 2022 World Cup, it will be the second time he would have won the coveted World Cup Golden Ball.

Messi won his first World Cup Golden Ball at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where he had to suffer the agony of losing the final to Germany.

If he wins it in Qatar, it would be historic. For no player has ever won the World Cup Golden Ball twice in their career. It would be an achievement that befits Messi’s stature as one of the greatest the game has ever seen.

The Argentine magician has already scored five goals in the tournament, with goals in each of the knockout stage matches. Messi was instrumental for Argentina against Australia, scoring a sumptuous opener in the Round of 16. He gave a terrific assist and scored a goal in Argentina’s win over Netherlands in the quarter-finals. In the semi-final against Croatia, Messi scored a penalty and proceeded to give one of the “assists of the tournament” to Julian Alvarez.

Now, all that stands between Messi and his destiny is France. Can he win the World Cup and the Golden Ball? The World is His to Take!