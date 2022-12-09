GOAL Landmarks: Can Neymar surpass Pele and fire Brazil to World Cup glory?

Neymar is one of Brazil’s most-talented players of all time. There is no doubting the quality of the PSG star and he has been the talisman of one of the most famous national teams in football for a long time.

However, with that status comes the responsibility of filling in huge shoes, especially that of the legends who have worn the famous shirt of Brazil over the years. Brazil have had stars like Garrincha, Jairzinho, Romario, Zico, Socrates and Ronaldo in the past. But there is none bigger than Pele who holds the record of having scored the most goals for Brazil (77) and was part of three World Cup triumphs.

Neymar, long hailed as the successor of Ronaldo and Pele, stands within two goals of becoming Brazil’s greatest goalscorer ever. He has already overcome Ronaldo and has scored 76 goals.

All he needs to overtake Pele’s record is score two more goals and he could very well do that in the ongoing World Cup campaign, with Brazil set to take on Croatia in the quarter-finals on December 9.

It will be a significant landmark for Neymar and for Brazilian football. More importantly, it will be a landmark that Neymar and all Brazil fans will hope can spur the team to a World Cup triumph in Qatar.

It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup, all the way back in 2002. The five-time champions have been starved of World Cup success ever since and are craving for their sixth title.

Neymar will also need to lead his team to a World Cup triumph to seal his legacy right up there with the likes of Pele.

Neymar, 30, has won almost all major club honours in his career. However, the World Cup has remained elusive. He will hope to win it for his country and doing so after scoring a landmark brace that takes him past Pele will be even sweeter. The world is his to take!