GOAL Landmarks: Can France win back-to-back World Cups and break a 60-year-old record?

There is no doubting the fact that France have been one of the strongest footballing teams in the world for the better part of the last six or seven years.

Les Blues have been blessed with a terrific talent factory that has produced some of the best players in the world in recent times like Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, N’Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez and more.

And as such, it is no wonder that France have dominated international tournaments. Didier Deschamps’ men reached the final of Euro 2016, only to suffer an upset at the hands of Portugal.

But they shook off the disappointment in 2018 when they romped their way to a World Cup triumph in Russia. They were the pre-tournament favourites and lived up to the hype. And in Qatar, they have reached another World Cup final and stand on the cusp of true greatness.

France will have a huge milestone in sight when they take to the field against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

Les Blues can break a 60-year-old streak if they manage to outlast Argentina and become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend their World Cup title. No team has won back-to-back World Cups since that star-studded Brazil team which won in 1958 and 1962.

Only other team to achieve this landmark apart from Brazil is Italy in 1934 and 1938. This France team can write themselves into history as one of the greatest sides ever if they manage to win the 2022 World Cup.

This team has done it despite losing a slew of first-team players to injury like Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkunku, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Lucas Hernandez. The likes of Mbappe, Varane, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann and Giroud have stood up and powered France to the cusp of a legendary landmark.

Can France win the World Cup again? The World is Theirs to Take!