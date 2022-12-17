GOAL Landmarks: Argentina on the cusp of breaking Europe’s stranglehold on the World Cup!

Argentina have the weight of expectations on their shoulders when they take on France in the World Cup final on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Much of Argentina’s World Cup campaign has revolved around their captain and talisman Lionel Messi. With Qatar 2022 being Messi’s final World Cup campaign, fans and pundits are eager to see him sign off with a World Cup triumph.

And Messi has led from the front, scoring five goals and providing three assists. However, for Argentina, this is the chance to win the World Cup for the third time in their history. The last time they won the World Cup was in 1986 when Diego Maradona inspired them.

Lionel Scaloni’s side will hope to give the millions of Argentina fans a memorable night on December 18. But in doing so, they also stand a chance to break Europe’s stronghold on the World Cup trophy.

Latin America and Europe have been considered the strongholds of the global game of football for a long time. In fact, of the 21 World Cups held so far, Latin American countries have won 9 of them while European countries have won 12.

But the last Latin American side to win the World Cup was Brazil, all the way back in 2002 when the tournament was held in South Korea and Japan. All the editions since then have been won by European countries - Italy (2006), Spain (2010), Germany (2014) and France (2018).

Argentina have a golden chance to break this streak and become the first Latin American nation in 20 years to win the World Cup.

Can Argentina deny Europe? The World is Theirs to Take!