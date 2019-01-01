'Go Pepe them' - Twitter reacts as Arsenal break transfer record for Lille winger
Arsenal have completed the signing of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe for a whooping £72 million, setting a new club transfer record.
On Thursday, the Ivory Coast international penned a five-year deal which will keep at the Emirates Stadium until 2024.
Following the announcement of his move to England, the club faithful took to social media to rave about the qualities of the 24-year-old, who notched 22 goals and 11 assists in the Ligue 1 last season.
Nicolas Pepe has today become our club-record signing!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2019
🇨🇮 #PepeIsHere ⚡️
#PepeIsHere yeeey pepe is a gunner pic.twitter.com/Xnyq8yIhRp— HoppyzzAustine (@austinmsafi) August 1, 2019
Nicolas Pepe in 2018-19:— Goal (@goal) August 1, 2019
⚽️ 23 goals
🅰️ 12 assists
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2018-19
⚽️ 31 goals
🅰️ 8 assists
Alexandre Lacazette in 2018-19:
⚽️ 19 goals
🅰️ 13 assists
Arsenal's new front three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i8zTv6uE8s
How Manchester United fans are looking at Arsenal announce Pepe when they are stuck with Lingard and Sanchez #PepeIsHere pic.twitter.com/RTtH3aXL3p— Uncle Drew ⛹🏽♂️ (@W1Z_DOM) August 1, 2019
Nicolas Pépé to Arsenal is the highest transfer paid to an African player ever. pic.twitter.com/RPOqlBkurd— WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) August 1, 2019
how i sleep knowing city cant come nab pepe off us yet pic.twitter.com/2Zp8v4x8kl— Javi 😳 (@GolazoDeJavi) August 1, 2019
Pepper them!!! Bienvenue Pepe!!!! https://t.co/XK6JTAIMC6— Restless Pilgrim🌊☄ (@amad101_eme) August 1, 2019
BOOM!! WELCOME NICOLAS PEPE, HOPEFULLY AUBA x LACA x PEPE 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z3ssXPmRaf— Kennyprsty (@kennyprsty) August 1, 2019
Honestly didn't think we had any chance of signing Pèpè at the start of the window pic.twitter.com/cDeFVg6B34— NW3Gooner (@NW3Gooner) August 1, 2019
Pepe dem gang. I think we are officially ready for the season https://t.co/3LlCqAcFmA— NonnyBank$ (@NonnyVino) August 1, 2019
Ouh wow, Arsenal actually signed Pepe...🙊🤦🏽♂️ What a player!!— Keshan (@Keshan_11) August 1, 2019
Me when @Arsenal announced Nicolus Pepe pic.twitter.com/9ag1UGau1N— Omutsyaba (@mugumenorris) August 1, 2019
Pepe will Pepper them..... 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/70QKHaUFL8— AGADA CHRIS™🕊 (@IamChrisAgada) August 1, 2019
We go Pepe them this season— Nwa Ikeduru (@FutureFuture86) August 1, 2019
TOO MUCH SAUCE! PEPPER THEM!!— Tony Bekederemo 🇳🇬 (@TonyBekederemo) August 1, 2019
Nicolas Pepe v top Arsenal returns last season
Goals ⚽
=⭐ Pepe: 22
=⭐ Aubameyang: 22
Assists 🅰️
⭐ Pepe: 11
Lacazette: 8
Dribbles completed ⛹️
⭐ Pepe: 101
Iwobi/Lacazette: 46
Chances created 🎁
⭐ Pepe: 70
Ozil: 45@SkySportsStatto