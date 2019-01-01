Gnabry: Bayern's season only a success if seventh consecutive title is secured

The Bundesliga giants need just a point from a final-day showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt to cement their standing at the top of the German game

Serge Gnabry believes have enjoyed a positive 2018-19 campaign, but admits it can only be considered a success if they finish with another title.

The Bavarian giants stand on the brink of securing a seventh successive domestic crown.

With one game left to take in, they hold a two-point advantage over at the top of the table.

As they also boast a far superior goal difference, a draw for Bayern against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday would be enough to get them over the line.

Gnabry is determined to ensure that there are no dramatic slip-ups, telling Goal and DAZN of the club’s season as a whole: “It would not be a good one if we don't win a title. That's the main reason why I came to FC Bayern.

“Team sport is always more important than individual performance. Accordingly, it is important to get both titles at the end.”

Bayern still have the chance to complete a domestic double, with a DFB-Pokal final outing against to come on May 25.

Gnabry believes two pieces of silverware would complete an A-grade season for the club, while he also sees plenty of positives for himself.

The 23-year-old winger was signed by Bayern in 2017, but spent last season on loan at and has only made the breakthrough at the Allianz Arena this term.

Having taken in 40 appearances and recorded 13 goals, the former academy graduate said of the progress he has made: “Taking on responsibility, playing every week and having the rhythm feels very good.

“I came with the goal of getting games. That's what I've been working for from the beginning and that's the way it should stay.”

Gnabry has earned the trust of coach Niko Kovac and is now expected to help counter the impending departures of iconic wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The international is delighted to be playing a prominent role and credits his boss with aiding his development.

Gnabry added on Kovac: “He gave me the trust. I try to repay this confidence with hard work during the week and good performances in the games.”

Quizzed on the speculation which surrounds a managerial post in Munich, with it suggested that a change will be made if Bayern were to miss out on title glory, Gnabry said: “That's a topic in the media. I try to stay out of it as best I can.”

Success on Sunday would strengthen Kovac’s claims to an extended stay, while a double triumph would be impossible for the Bayern board to ignore.