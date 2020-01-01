'Gnabry and Werner aren't normal strikers' - Flick concerned by Germany's lack of options

The boss in Bavaria joked that his assistant, Germany's all-time top scorer Miroslav Klose, could be called back into action

coach Hansi Flick is worried by the national team's lack of striker and full-back options and called on clubs to produce more talents to fill the gaps.

Joachim Low has lined up with attacker Timo Werner and Bayern star Serge Gnabry up front in their recent Nations League matches against and . Meanwhile, they have few options to fill in at left-back and have had to call on central defender Lukas Klostermann to fill in on the right side.

Flick, a former Germany assistant coach and sporting director at the German Football Association (DFB), says it is up to the nation's clubs to ensure Die Mannschaft have enough top class players in each position, but admits it is not a new issue.

“We have to create strikers and full-backs in the Bundesliga. We have to tackle things in all of German football,” he told reporters.

“For example, I don't see a real central striker on the German market at the moment. We have Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner, but they are anything but central strikers that we usually know.

“We Bundesliga clubs are there to train players who will then play in the national team. We have to make sure that we create strikers and full-backs, that's our job. That was already a big topic when I was sports director.”

The 55-year-old joked that the striker situation could get so bad Low will have to bring Germany's all-time top scorer Miroslav Klose - currently Flick's assistant at Bayern - back into action.

“I have one here. If he trains for six weeks, he, Miro Klose, might play again. But I need him here myself,” he said.

Flick also jumped to the defence of his former boss, who has faced criticism following the 3-3 draw against Switzerland.

“I think the criticism is very exaggerated. Jogi has done a sensational job as a national coach,” he said.

“When things don't go that well, many come out who haven't had a ball at their feet for 25 or 30 years.

“This type of criticism may be well received in the media, but it doesn't help us. We have to remain objective and work together on the future of German football.”