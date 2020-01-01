Gnabry and Lewandowski surpass Ronaldo and Bale as Bayern near Champions League goal-scoring record

The German side continues to run rampant in the tournament with their ruthlessness in front of goal continuing against Lyon

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry have surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale as the duo have now sealed a record.

Gnabry netted a first-half brace in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, giving Bayern a 2-0 half-time lead over side in the one-legged clash.

The German winger fired home Bayern's first goal just moments after seeing Lyon hit the post at the other end, giving the side a 1-0 advantage in the 18th minute.

He found the back of the net again just 15 minutes later, pouncing after Lewandowski was unable to fire home a cross from Ivan Perisic to double the Bavarian side's lead.

The goal was Gnabry's ninth Champions League goal of the season, with the German international scoring four goals against and two goals against as part of that run.

Mario Gomez is the only German player to have scored more in a single Champions League campaign, with the former striker firing 12 goals during the 2011-12 Champions League as Bayern fell to Chelsea in the tournament finale.

Bayern went on to win the title a year later in what was their most recent triumph in Europe.

Lewandowski went on to add a goal of his own late in the match, heading home from a set-piece in the 88th minute to all but seal Bayern's spot in the final.

Gnabry and Lewandowski have been Bayern's two top scorers, with the duo now combining for 24 goals in the competition.

Those 24 goals have seen the duo surpass Ronaldo and Bale, who fired 23 times between them during the 2013-14 Champions League campaign.

took down in that season's final, with Ronaldo scoring 17 goals throughout the competition and Bale chipping in a further six.

Bayern, though, have a chance to be even more prolific than that Real Madrid team, as the German side became only the fourth team in Champions League history to reach the 40-goal mark in one competition.

The German side now only has 41 goals in the competition this season, with the only other teams to do so were in 99-00 (45), Real Madrid in 13-14 (41) and in 17-18 (41).

booked a spot in the final on Tuesday by taking down , with the French side sealing a 3-0 win to advance to the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.