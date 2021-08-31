Glody Likonza: Standard Liege sign Tout Puissant Mazembe midfielder on loan

The Belgian heavyweights will assess the midfielder during his stay in the team with an option for a permanent deal

Standard Liege have confirmed a loan move, for the Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Glody Likonza.

The attacking midfielder has been playing for Tout Puissant Mazembe, and after impressing during the trials, the Belgian outfit has opted to sign him on loan but with an option to buy him. The latter have confirmed the latest development for the Congolese.

"Standard Liege, TP Mazembe and Glody Likonza have reached an agreement," the club revealed through their official website.

"The 23-year-old Congolese midfielder will be loaned to the Rouches this season [with an option to buy]. Glody arrived for trials just under a month ago after a long period of unavailability due to a ruptured knee cruciate ligament.

"He has joined the club on loan this season with the main aim being getting back in top shape step by step. We hope he will be back to his former best form as seen during the Caf Champions League with his team.

"Our club warmly welcomes Glody Likonza and wishes him the best in our colours."

TP Mazembe signed the player from Katumbi on July 1, 2017. Since then he has played 22 Champions League matches, assisting four goals in the process from his position.

He made his debut for the national team on September 18, 2019, in a 3-2 international friendly loss over Eastern African side Rwanda. The Leopards scored their goals through Moustafa Ava Dongo and Joel Baya while Amavubi got their goals through Thierry Manzi, Ernest Sugira, and Eric Nsabimana.

Article continues below

The midfielder will be aiming at helping the Rouches get to the top of the Jupiler Pro League. They have currently played six matches and collected 10 points after three wins, a draw, and two losses.

They started their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home against Genk. The next match was a 2-1 win away to Waregem before falling 5-2 against Antwerp. The Rouches went on to defeat Beerschot VA and Oostende respectively by a solitary goal.

Their last assignment was against St Gilloise where they collected a massive 4-0 win.