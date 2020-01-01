'Give Ighalo the Ballon d'Or!' - Man Utd loanee tipped to win top prize after LASK stunner

The 30-year-old Nigeria international gave his side the lead in the Europa League clash with a stunning goal in Austria

Odion Ighalo is being tipped to win the Ballon d'Or after his stunning goal for against LASK on Thursday.

The international put his side in the lead of the round of 16 clash with an impressive strike as he received a Bruno Fernandes pass on and juggled it on the edge of the box before lashing into the top corner.

The goal gave United the lead in the first leg clash and his fourth goal for the club since joining on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

The 30-year-old has now scored in all three of his starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, but the stunner against LASK has been the most impressive so far.

Ighalo may be a long shot to win world football's top individual accolade, but many on social media are already convinced he deserves it.