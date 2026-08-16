Givairo Read provides more clarity after Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles about injury

Givairo Read's injury does not look too serious. The Feyenoord right-back had to come off after more than an hour on Sunday afternoon, but he gave the Rotterdam fans some reassurance after the match.

Fifteen minutes into the second half against Go Ahead on Sunday (2-2), Read went down and stayed seated on the pitch. He then left the field in obvious pain.

Read seemed to have a thigh injury. He grabbed his right leg and tried to battle through the pain before Jordan Lotomba replaced him.

After the match, ESPN asked Read about the injury. "I had trouble with my thigh. It feels a bit stiff now, but we’ll have to see later on."

At the press conference, he addressed it again. "I don’t know exactly what it is. But it does not appear to be too bad," said the defender, who also tried to explain where it went wrong.

"We have to kill the game off earlier. We discussed it after last week, but again we don’t manage it."

"That’s where we need to make more progress. We have to make it 3-0 and then it’s a completely different game. This time, unfortunately, we do concede it," Read said.

Feyenoord looked to be cruising against Go Ahead midway through the match after taking a 2-0 lead into half-time. But in the final half-hour, with Read already off the pitch, the Deventer side hit back to make it 2-2 through Søren Tengstedt and Stefán Ingi Sigurdarson.