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Givairo Read says Feyenoord must change quickly. The Rotterdam side suffered a surprise 2-3 defeat to Excelsior at De Kuip on Saturday evening despite the right-back's opening goal. Afterwards, Read told ESPN that Feyenoord are doing far too much defending.

Read opened the scoring after just over a minute from a pass by Jerayno Schaken. At that point, he thought Feyenoord were heading for a relatively straightforward evening.

“I thought so too, if I’m honest. It was nice to score that goal, my first one at last. But then you want to push on, and that didn’t happen,” said Read, who soon saw his side surrender their lead.

“I think we concede the first goal far too easily. I don’t know how it could be so open that he could run straight through, but it was just far too easy.” Excelsior then went ahead through an Irakli Yegoian penalty.

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Feyenoord's unusually high number of goals conceded in recent weeks worries Read, too. “It is a bit of an issue, yes, that it’s happened for several matches now. We need to look at that very carefully and we’re working hard on it, but I can’t say exactly why it’s happening right now.”

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Asked how Feyenoord can avoid another prolonged slump in form, Read said: “We’re not assuming it will go the same way again, but things do need to change, if I’m honest. We need to work much harder for each other and we need to win matches.”

The right-back sees a clear change from the opening months of the season. “It’s very different now from how it was at the start. We’re doing a lot of defending now, but that’s not how we prefer to play.”

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“We’re very good on the ball, we have a lot of quality and we want to show that, but that hasn’t been the case for several matches now.” Despite the disappointing results, Read looks forward to the home matches against FC Porto and Ajax.

“We need to turn things around. Today you can still dwell on it, that’s normal, but tomorrow we need to start again and rebuild the confidence within the team. We also need to tell each other that we are a good team.”

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The “you should be ashamed of yourselves” chant rang out from the stands at De Kuip on Saturday evening, and Read was asked about it afterwards. The captain was far from happy. “It doesn’t really help us, if I’m honest. It just makes us think more about how badly we’re doing now, and that simply doesn’t help us.”

Read understands the disappointment of the Feyenoord faithful. “We know we’ve been letting them down for several matches. We’re really doing everything we can to turn it around, but today we couldn’t do it again.”