Luciano Valente has missed out on the Netherlands squad again. Xavi has once more overlooked the Feyenoord captain.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was unsurprised, judging by his comments at Friday's press conference. "Well, it doesn’t surprise me, because he wasn’t there last time either. And I think it’s still almost the same squad that Xavi has called up. So in that respect, no, it doesn’t surprise me."

Team-mate Gjivai Zechiël is back in the squad. The talented midfielder made his Netherlands debut under Xavi during the previous international break and will get another chance to show the national-team coach what he can do.

Does Zechiël deserve it more than Valente? "Well, that’s up to the national-team coach," said Van Bronckhorst. "I think Zechiël has had a great spell. He’s finding things a little more difficult now. But he has my confidence and the national-team coach’s."

"I think that’s important for players, too. It’s also the only way to start delivering and performing again. So in that respect, I understand why Zechiël is in the squad. All the more so because, of course, he came on and did very well in the previous matches. And that is, of course, a factor for a national-team coach."

The Netherlands play their final two UEFA Nations League group-stage matches this month. They host Greece on Friday 13 November, then visit Germany on Monday 16 November.

Level on points with Greece, the Netherlands top Group B. Germany are three points behind. The top two advance to the knockout stage next year.