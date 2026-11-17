Share Follow GOAL on Google

Gigi Cagni discusses Juventus’ current situation: “I see confusion at the club, from everyone, including the manager. I’ve seen things Spalletti has done, choices I struggle to understand. He has played Koopmeiners at full-back several times. And he has no centre-forward.”

Advertisement

Gigi Cagni, born in 1950 and a doyen of Italian managers, spoke to TMW about Juventus: "Juventus need to get themselves in order. My feeling is that there is confusion; it’s hard to understand what’s going on. I see confusion at the club, from everyone, including the manager. I’ve seen things Spalletti has done, choices I struggle to understand. He has played Koopmeiners at full-back several times. There must be a reason for these experiments, but I can’t understand it. And he has no centre-forward and has players who aren’t performing."

Cagni also responded to Antonio Cassano, who described Italian players as "poor": "Poor in what sense? If he means technically, and he’s comparing them with himself, it’s obvious he would think the others are poor. We’ve seen great players; we’ve won World Cups against other major teams. Today’s players aren’t poor; that’s an ugly word. The quality isn’t outstanding — that’s the truth. In my opinion, one of the most serious problems today is that players lack personality. If you don’t have personality, it’s difficult to achieve important things. Then you have to add technical and physical qualities, which we do have. I can’t keep hearing, week after week, that we’re playing so much that we can’t run. They’ve played 15-16 competitive matches so far; are you struggling already? What are we talking about? Players today don’t make great sacrifices compared with the past. They need to be serious professionals."

Cagni also discussed Conte's approach, as reported by TuttoJuve.com: "Conte doesn’t give out the schedule for the week. Day by day, he tells you the schedule for that day, and sometimes he even changes it. And he wins. Why has he come to this? Because he knows that if you give players the schedule for the week, they make plans with wives, girlfriends and friends. Rest has to come first and foremost. They’re professionals; you know you need to be in optimal physical and mental condition to perform at your best. If you’re not right physically and mentally, tactics are no use. If you can’t cope, you lose to anyone. You have to train the physical and mental side first, and hard work and rest are crucial."

Born in 1950, Cagni last managed Brescia in 2017.