Giggs, Lampard, or Gerrard - Who has the most assists in Premier League?

GOAL takes a look at the top players with most assists in Premier League history...

There was a time when goal scorers would hog all the limelight and the assist provider was often overlooked. An in-swinging free-kick or a defence splitting through ball are usually the keys to a goal.

However, as the game has evolved over the years, assist providers have also etched out a special place in the hearts of fans. Legends like Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard, Cesc Fabregas are assist kings in the Premier League. They were valuable assets to their sides. Meanwhile, amongst the current crop of players, Kevin de Bruyne is one such candidate who has the quality to be counted amongst the greatest.

The Belgian holds the record for most assists in a single season in the Premier League along with Thierry Henry (20). They are followed by another player who was a master of this art, Mesut Ozil, who racked up 19 assists in the 2015-16 season.

Who wins the assist battle amongst Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard?

We often find fans arguing over who is the greatest Premier League midfielder of all time. While Manchester United fans voice their support for Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, Chelsea and Liverpool supporters put their weight behind Lampard and Gerrard respectively.

However, as far as assists are concerned, Ryan Giggs is the undisputed monarch. With 162 to his name, he is miles ahead of Fabregas who stands second with 111. Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are fourth and seventh on the list with 102 and 92 assists respectively.

But it is Manchester City's De Bruyne who has the best ratio (assist/games) with 0.41. Giggs is behind in this parameter with 0.26.

Top 10 Premier League Assist Providers