Gibraltar vs Georgia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Gibraltar welcome Georgia to face them at Victoria Stadium in a Group C4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Gibraltar vs Georgia date & kick-off time

Game: Gibraltar vs Georgia Date: September 26, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Gibraltar vs Georgia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV

Gibraltar squad & team news

Already condemned to the relegation play-outs, it has been a difficult campaign for Gibraltar, with just the one draw to show for their efforts.

Their result here will have very little bearing on matters - but at least further points will be something to cheer about.

Position Players Goalkeepers Coleing, Banda, Avellano Defenders R. Chipolina, J. Chipolina, Sergeant, Olivero, Wiseman, Annesley, Mouelhi, Britto, Jolley, Lopes, Santos Midfielders Walker, Torrilla, Ronan, Valarino, Badr, Pozo, Ballantine, De Haro Forwards Casciaro, Styche, Coombes, Yome, Morgan

Georgia squad and team news

Headed to the B tier of the Nations League after an impressive campaign, Georgia have gone unbeaten against their rivals in the competition.

With a plus-goal difference of a dozen, they have been dominant - and they'll be looking to sign off with another big win if they can.