Giampaolo: Sampdoria have a Ronaldo in Quagliarella

The Italian side's head coach Saturday's game against the league leaders be claiming that his club have a man to match the league leader's star

Marco Giampaolo compared Fabio Quagliarella to Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, while adding that Sampdoria "have a Ronaldo too!".

Sampdoria make the trip to Turin, where they will face unbeaten Serie A champions and leaders Juventus on Saturday.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals since swapping Real Madrid for Juve in the off-season, including the equaliser in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Atalanta.

Asked if Sampdoria had any special plans to deal with the five-time ballon d'Or winner, head coach Giampaolo mentioned midfielder and England Under-21 international Ronaldo Vieira.

Giampaolo told reporters: "We have a Ronaldo too - Vieira!"

The Sampdoria boss than likened veteran striker and former Juve frontman Quagliarella – who has 11 Serie A goals this season – to Ronaldo.

"You could compare him to Ronaldo," Giampaolo said. "He has a very high shot percentage, he always scores… and then of course he's already worn that [Juventus] shirt.

"I prefer to call him our Quagliarella though."

Sampdoria enter the contest fifth in the league table and 21 points back of Juventus, and while the chances of catching the leaders are slim, Giampaolo promised his side would be up for the fight against Massimiliano Allegri 's unbeaten side.

“No, that’s not true,” Giampaolo said when asked if his club had nothing to lose against Juve.

“There’s always something to lose, even against such a strong opponent. They’re strong in Italy, strong in Europe, even strong on the stock market.

“We have a lot of situations to evaluate and some players out, but tomorrow we’ll put 11 players on the pitch to fight.

“It won’t be enough to play a great game out of possession, because they’ll take their chances. We have to be extraordinary on the ball, because if you have the ball it means they don’t…

Article continues below

“Juventus have dropped four points all season, so we need to play an extraordinary match in every regard.”

Saturday’s clash comes ahead of a bit of a break for the club, who will not be back in action until mid-January when they’ll face a cup clash against AC Milan