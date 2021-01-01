Ghanaian defender Salisu opens up on early struggles at Southampton

The 21-year-old talks about settling in at St. Mary's as he continues his search for his Premier League debut

defender Mohammed Salisu reveals the English weather has not helped his course to settle in early following his move from Spanish side .

The young Ghanaian is struggling to find his feet with The Saints, a situation partly due to fitness concerns, as he chases his first appearance for the club.

He joined the Premier League outfit in a four-year deal from the club last August, snubbing an offer from French side Stade Rennais.

"Yeah, I am getting used to it [life with Southampton]," Salisu told Utilia Football.

"It is such different weather to where I played before. It is a little bit difficult but I am getting used to it.

"It is crazy, you know? It is very difficult here. Where I played in , it is not like this. I find it difficult but I hope I will get used to it soon."

Salisu's start to life with the Saints has been heavily weighed down by fitness issues.

After signing for the club in August, he was only able to join the side's pre-season training a month later in the week of the start of the Premier League.

Three months later, he made the Saints' matchday squad for the first time as they face & Hove Albion on December 7.

He since went on to make the bench on five more occasions. In the New Year, however, has been missing entirely from the matchday squad due to an injury setback.

“Obviously I’ve seen a lot more of him than the fans have," Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard said about his new teammate.

“He has had issues but he looks comfortable on the ball, has an amazing physique and is just generally a nice guy.

“He's quiet for now, but it’s always difficult coming as a new player, so maybe he’s just saving up his words for later!

“But I think he’s a big talent and he has a lot of years ahead of him.

“His English is better than I expected and he both understands everything and speaks fairly well.”

Before joining Southampton, Salisu was also linked to , , and .