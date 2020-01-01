Ghana recall Chelsea misfit Baba Rahman as more ‘old boys’ return for Sudan double-header

The full-back has been called up for the first time since playing at Afcon 2019, alongside returnees Harrison Afful and John Boye

have recalled left-back Abdul Rahman Baba for next month’s 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The 26-year-old, who has been demoted to the Blues second team following his failure to secure a move away in the recent transfer window, returns to national team duty for the first time since the 2019 Afcon in .

The 23-man squad was announced on Friday.

More teams

Metz defender John Boye, who also last played for Ghana at the 2019 Afcon, right-back Harrison Afful, who last played for the Black Stars against Ethiopia in 2018, and midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, who last featured for the four-time African champions in March 2019, have also been recalled.

Greuther Furth attacker Jamie Leweling, 19, who has played for at U19 and U20 level, has been called up by Ghana for the first time.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew and Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah, who recently recovered from coronavirus, after contracting the infection while on international duty for Ghana in friendlies against Mali and , have also been summoned.

centre-back Joseph Aidoo and Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban, who also contracted coronavirus on the last Ghana assembly, have been called up too, although there has been no Covid-19 recovery announcement on the part of the players or their clubs.

Ghana coach CK Akonnor has, however, not called up midfielder Bernard Mensah and centre-back Kasim Adams Nuhu, who also tested positive for Covid-19 after October’s friendlies where the Black Stars lost 3-0 to Mali and beat 5-1.

prodigy Mohammed Kudus has also been left-out after recently sustaining a meniscus injury while in action against . centre-back Mohammed Salisu has also not been summoned as he continues his long journey for full fitness at the Premier League club.

Ghana currently lead Afcon 2022 qualifying Group C with six points after securing full points in their opening two games against and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Black Stars will first host Sudan in Cape Coast in the first fixture on November 12 before travelling away for the return fixture a few days later.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori ( FC, South Africa), Razak Abalora ( SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen, )

Article continues below

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC, ), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Paortugal), Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC, USA), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina, Slovakia), Djiku Alexander ( FC, ), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Nicholas Opoku ( FC, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, )

Midfielders: Partey Thomas ( FC, England), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC, ), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC, France)

Forwards/Wingers: Andre Ayew ( FC, England), Tariq Fosu ( , England), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah, ) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, ), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth, Germany), John Antwi (Pyramids FC, ), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England)