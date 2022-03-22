Ghana forgot to name Messi and Ronaldo against Nigeria - Olorundare ahead of World Cup qualifier

Former Nigeria striker Dele Olorundare says he felt Ghana would name Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their World Cup qualification play-off squad to face the Super Eagles.

After several weeks of wait, interim coach Otto Addo named his 27-man squad for Augustine Eguavoen’s men on Tuesday morning with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew making the cut.

In a chat with GOAL, the former Sunshine Stars goal machine gave an assessment of the Black Stars squad, while slamming them for waiting so long before announcing their team.

“I have taken my time to go through the squad released by the Ghanaians, it is a good squad but not different from what I was expecting,” Olorundare told GOAL.

“To be honest with you, I keep asking myself why it took them so long to announce their squad. Due to their delays, I was expecting them to include Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their list, but I guess they forgot.

“Well, whatever reasons they have is well known to them, but that will not stop them from losing to the Super Eagles in Kumasi and also in Abuja.”

Since their first meeting in this competition on August 28, 1960 - where Nigeria bowed 4-1 in Accra, both countries have played against one another on seven occasions, with the Super Eagles winning twice.

The Ghanaians have had the upper hand in two fixtures while the remaining four have ended in stalemates.

When asked where the pendulum would swing after two legs, the 31-year-old said: “Judging by past records, we are to be scared of the Black Stars, but on current form - because of the performance of our players in Europe - we have the advantage.

“Should Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo re-enact their club form, then there will be no hiding place for Ghana in Kumasi.

“One disadvantage they have is that they will be missing the services of Jordan Ayew because of the red card he got in Cameroon.

“Overall, I expect a tough encounter but I am very sure that the Super Eagles will qualify for Qatar 2022.”

The reverse fixture of the World Cup play-off will be at the M.KO. Abiola Stadium, Abuja with the winners on aggregate representing Africa at the global football showpiece.