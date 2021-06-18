Ghana captain Ayew sends emotional goodbye message to Swansea City

The 31-year-old was released by the Championship club after the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2020-21 campaign

Ghana star Andre Ayew has sent an emotional message to Swansea City players, coaches and fans following his departure from the club.

Earlier this month, the Swans announced Ayew's exit as a free agent after the club’s unsuccessful bid to return to the Premier League.

The Black Stars captain was an outstanding figure in Steve Cooper's squad having finished the last two seasons as the club's top scorer with 33 goals in 92 Championship appearances in total.

In his farewell message, Ayew stated that it was ‘difficult’ for him and his teammates after they lost the play-off final by 2-0 to Brentford but he went further to thank the club faithful and the management for the love shown to him during his stay.

"Hi Jack Army, this is your boy Andre. I’m here to say goodbye. Since the final, it was a difficult period for us, the players and for me personally and the team as a whole, I decided to stay quite a little bit," Ayew said in an Instagram video.

"Just wanted to let you guys know that I am so grateful for what you guys have done for me. Thank you so much for the support, thank you so much for the love.

"I came to the club three times at different periods, I've always succeeded, thanks to you guys it is something I will never forget. I'm very proud to have won this shirt with dignity, I am going to miss everyone. I want to thank the staff, the coach Steve Cooper, the players, the physios, the cooks but it's time to say goodbye.

“It is not easy for me, I wish I could have played again in the Premier League with Swansea but that's football.”

Ayew had two spells at the Liberty Stadium – when he was first signed from Marseille in June 2015 but he immediately left the club after an impressive debut campaign to join West Ham United.

After a year and a half at West Ham, Ayew returned to Swansea City where he has been since January 2018 but he was sent out on loan to Fenerbahce for the 2018-19 season.

While his next destination remains unknown, the 31-year-old assured that he will return to the club in the nearest future.

“I will be back, I don't know if as a player again or as something but to just come and see you guys, I will be back. It is a club I have in my heart and I will never forget what you guys have done for me. Thanks so much and God bless,” he added.