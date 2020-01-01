Ghana attacker Tekpetey unavailable for Fortuna Dusseldorf on Bundesliga return

The 22-year-old is in the treatment room as his club is set to be in action for the first time since March

international Bernard Tekpetey has been ruled out of 's German return fixture against Paderborn on Saturday.

The attacker is sidelined by injury as the top-flight makes a comeback for the first time in two months due to the coronavirus disruptions.

On loan from 04, he has so far made nine league appearances this term. The 22-year-old is one of four Ghanaians at Dusseldorf, the others being centre-back Kasim Nuhu Adams, winger Nana Opoku Ampomah and youngster Kelvin Ofori.

"For Dawid Kownacki, Bernard Tekpetey and Zack Steffen the game comes too early after their injuries," Dusseldorf boss Uwe Rosler told pressmen in his team news at the pre-match conference on Thursday.

"Captain Oliver Fink left the team quarters for personal family reasons.

"Marcel Sobottka has finally got really fit and is training very well. But also Adam Bodzek is back in team training and is doing really well right now.

"The same applies to Alfredo Morales."

The German top-flight is among the first few football leagues globally to make a return after the coronavirus disruptions.

It will be the first among the top five European leagues.

“I still don't have a clear idea of ​​how the entire matchday will go. I can't really imagine the feeling in the minutes before the kick-off,” Rosler said.

“We are in good shape as we can be in the current situation. Everyone knows that it is a very important game. We analysed Paderborn and we know how we can attack them."

As part of strict protocols for the return of Bundesliga, matches are set to be played behind closed doors while each team will be allowed to make up to five substitutions per game.

“Every player copes with a situation that has never existed differently. You have to understand that," Rosler added.

"I am therefore trying to send the players on the field who can best deal with this situation.

"Among other things, we use the time in the team hotel to keep our players up to date.

"There will be the last conversation tonight - after that we will focus on football."

Dusseldorf are currently caught up in a heated relegation fight as they currently sit just one position above the dreaded zone.