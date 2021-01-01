Ghana and Arsenal target Lamptey out for the rest of the season - Reports

The right-back is not expected to play again this season after undergoing surgery on Saturday

Ghana and Arsenal target Tariq Lamptey has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion fullback reportedly went under the knife to correct a meniscus tear which has kept him out of action since featuring against Fulham on December 16.

His absence will be a huge blow to The Seagulls who are fiercely battling for survival in the elite division, with 11 rounds of matches to go.

Indeed, Brighton boss Graham Potter rued the right-back's absence after it emerged he had suffered a relapse and was set to undergo surgery ahead of their league clash with Leicester City on Saturday.

"In terms of time, there's not that much time left in the season, depending on the state of the injury - at the moment we're not quite sure," Potter said.

"We need to get to the bottom of it because clearly at the moment we're not quite there with that and it's frustrating for him and it's frustrating for us.

"But we will and he'll come back stronger and he'll be better for the experience. We've got to look at it that way, try to be as positive as we can.

"But clearly there's a concern and a frustration, because he's not available for us at the moment, and I feel for Tariq."

Lamptey has been among Brighton's brightest spots this season, his fine form attracting interesting for his services both at club and international level.

In his second season with the Seagulls, the defender has made 11 appearances in the Premier League, starting in all of the matches. He also has a goal and three assists to his name.

His impressive displays recently earned him a new contract which extends his stay with the club by three-and-a-half years.

Brighton secured his long-term future amid reported interest from Arsenal who have targeted the 20-year-old among the possible replacements for first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin.

Everton, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have also been reported to be interested in the youngster who left Chelsea for Brighton in January last year.

Lamptey's fine form in the Premier League has also caught the attention of Ghana football officials who have approached him for a switch of international allegiance.

Born in Hillingdon in the UK, the player currently features for England at U21 level but remains eligible to turn out of the West African nation at senior level owing to his Ghanaian parentage.