'Get your facts straight' - Depay responds to criticism from Lyon fans

The former Manchester United winger has enjoyed a superb season in Ligue 1 and has been linked with some of the world’s biggest sides

Memphis Depay has hit back at Lyon fans, telling them to “get your facts straight.”

The forward was quoted as saying in a recent interview that he would like to play for one of Europe’s biggest sides in the future, which unsurprisingly did not sit well with the Lyon faithful.

Speaking to Helden he said: “Lyon is a big club, but not one of the five best in Europe.

“I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

“I want to go to a city that suits me and a club that suits me, to a team that really wants to play football.”

Although the forward did finish his interview by claiming: “I’m focused right now on Lyon, and then we see where I end up.”

Depay has since responded on Twitter, claiming his quotes were taken out of context and that fans should not ‘attack’ him over the interview.

“Its really sad that other people, blogs and websites change my words just to put people against me! The real ones know. I would never say anything bad about Lyon they are the club that gave me the opportunity when I needed it,” he tweeted.

I really like Lyon and People see me in the streets all the time! I also mentioned that @OL play better football then most of the clubs with big names! So before you try to call me names or attack me make sure you get your facts straight instead of running with the rumors #Ivory pic.twitter.com/sF9XQZlek6 — Memphis (@Memphis) January 30, 2019

He followed that up with another social media post stating: “The blogs and several websites just take a short quote out a big interview I did with Helden 2 MONTHS AGO! and make it look bad so and change my words, but once again if you been in this football industry for a while you will know.”

The forward added a final tweet in which he claimed to ‘really like Lyon’ and told fans not to attack him over ‘rumours’.

Depay moved to Lyon in January 2017 and has been a key component of the side since. The Dutchman has not missed a single Ligue 1 or Champions League game this season and has registered six goals and 12 assists in those 28 appearances.

Since leaving Manchester United, Depay has played in a more central position for Lyon, although he does still operate as a winger on occasions.

He has also become a regular for the Dutch national side and played a huge part in their Nations League success earlier in the season. Depay netted in victories against France and Germany to secure the Netherlands' spot as group winners.