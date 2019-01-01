Gervinho nets winner as Parma edge past Udinese

The 31-year-old scored his fifth goal of the season to help the Crusaders bounce back to winning ways at the Dacia Arena

Gervinho scored the winner in Parma’s 2-1 victory over Udinese in Saturday’s Italian Serie A encounter.

Having lost 2-0 last time out to AS Roma, Roberto D'Aversa’s men returned to winning ways with the Côte d'Ivoire international playing a crucial role in the tie.

The Crusaders started the game on an impressive note with Roberto Inglese scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute.

On-loan Watford striker Stefano Okaka levelled proceedings for the home team in the 50th minute but Gervinho grabbed a 68th-minute winner - his fifth goal of the season.

The former Arsenal man featured for 88 minutes while Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong featured for the entire duration along with Ghana international Nicholas Opoku but both could do little to prevent the Friulian White-blacks from suffering a home defeat.

With the win, Parma are ninth in the league standings with 28 points from 20 games. They play host to SPAL on January 27.