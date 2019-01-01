Gerrard ‘surprised and flattered’ as Klopp backs him as next Liverpool boss

The current Rangers coach has been tipped to take the reins at Anfield, with the man currently in that role tipping the Reds legend as his successor

Steven Gerrard admits to being “surprised and flattered” to find that Jurgen Klopp considers him to be the ideal candidate to step in as ’s next boss.

The Anfield legend has been cutting his managerial teeth in with .

He has impressed in the role at Ibrox and has made no secret of the fact that a return to Merseyside would appeal to him at some stage.

Klopp has suggested that Gerrard should be appointed whenever the day comes for him to step down from a role with the Reds, with the German telling FourFourTwo when quizzed about the role iconic figures have to play in the present and future: "Kenny [Dalglish] and Stevie have both been a really big support from day one.

"If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

"If you ask who should follow me, I'd say Stevie. I help him whenever I can."

Gerrard previously spent time working in Liverpool’s academy system, with Klopp always on hand to offer words of advice, and he is delighted to learn that a man who led the Reds to glory last season holds him in such high regard.

The 39-year-old told reporters at a pre-weekend press conference: "I was surprised and flattered at the same time.

"But when you read the quote really carefully, like I have, it said, 'if I get sacked tomorrow' he thinks Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager.

"Jurgen Klopp's not getting sacked tomorrow. I don't want him to get sacked tomorrow. He's doing a fantastic job."

Both Klopp and Gerrard are currently tied to contracts with their respective clubs until the summer of 2022.

Neither is showing any sign of walking away from their posts, or being relieved of their duties.

Gerrard hopes that remains the case for the foreseeable future, adding on Klopp: "I'm a Liverpool fan, and I'm sure every Liverpool fan on the planet endorses what I'm saying here, we want him to stay for many, many years and bring as much success to our club as possible, but it [the comment] was very flattering at the same time."