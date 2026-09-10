Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard did not hide his delight at Arsenal's failure to sign one of their main targets in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Champions of England for the first time since 2004, Arsenal bolstered their squad over the summer with the arrivals of Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis.

The window did not go entirely to plan, though. Arsenal missed out on several key targets as they chased a marquee attacking signing.

They explored a huge move for Vinicius Junior, who snubbed their interest to sign a new contract at Real Madrid, while Morgan Rogers picked Chelsea over the Premier League champions.

Julian Alvarez was another name on the list. The Atletico Madrid striker had publicly declared his wish to leave the club this summer.

Even after Atletico made clear they would not sell him to Barcelona, Alvarez showed little appetite for a switch to Arsenal. That outcome pleased Gerrard.

Speaking on TNT Sports about the matter, he said: "I understand his point of view, but Atletico Madrid do not want to strengthen a rival and be a feeder club to the teams they can compete with domestically and in the Champions League, so you can understand the matter from the club's point of view too."

He added, as reported by the English newspaper "Metro": "I am just glad he did not go to Arsenal, I will leave it at that."

Alvarez drew a blank at Anfield as Atletico slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool. Even so, Gerrard backs the Argentine to win the club's supporters back in a hurry.

Gerrard added: "I think he has the manager's trust and support, and clearly scoring a goal and putting in a good performance can change a lot of things."

He continued: "But it will remain in his mind that the chance to achieve his dream has gone, perhaps forever."

He concluded his remarks: "But he is a top-class player, very exciting, very intelligent, and it is no surprise that he is wanted all over the world. He is a goalscorer, and a creator. I love watching him."

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