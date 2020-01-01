'Gerrard exit is inevitable but he'll see out his time at Rangers' - Liverpool job won't be available for a while yet, says King

The former Gers chairman expects a new challenge to be sought at some stage, with him strongly linked with eventually taking over from Jurgen Klopp

Steven Gerrard leaving is “inevitable”, claims former club chairman Dave King, but the legend is expected to bide his time before seeking out a new challenge.

The Reds icon is expected to return to his roots at Anfield at some stage in the future.

It has been suggested by many that a path back to Merseyside is already being cleared for the 40-year-old ex- captain, with his terms at Ibrox mirroring those of Jurgen Klopp.

More teams

Both men are tied to contracts through to the summer of 2024, with a man calling the shots with the reigning Premier League champions revealing that he will walk away at the end of that deal.

A door would then be opened for Gerrard, who has been impressing in with Premiership title hopefuls Rangers.

King accepts that a highly-rated manager will depart Glasgow as his stock continues to rise, but he hopes another stepping stone to Liverpool is not taken any time soon.

“I think it’s (Gerrard’s leaving) inevitable,” King said in a Q&A session with STV.

“I guess that there will be suitors but I certainly get no sense from Steven that he has any intention of leaving Rangers anytime soon.

“I think he’s probably ahead of where we thought he’d be. He’s not the type of person – as I understand it – that is going to be flattered by money. I think Steven is trying to do the right thing for himself, for his career.

“I don’t think Steven, he’ll speak for himself, but in my experience of him, I don’t think he’d think the job would be done even winning one title this year.

“I think he’d want to cement that with one or two years more and maybe have a go at the .”

King added on Gerrard staying put before weighing up any offers put to him: “In my view, Steven sees himself as being at Rangers for the next couple of years and I don’t see him being tempted away, barring one club, and I don’t think that opportunity is available shortly.

“We extended his contract so my understanding is after this year he has another three years to go.

Article continues below

“I think if we were to win the league this year, or even if we didn’t, I still think another three years is a nice time frame for Steven to establish himself, to win titles, defend titles, and play Champions League.

“I think that’s important for him in the development of his career, plus I think he’s really loving being at Rangers.

“He’s loving the opportunity, he’s enjoying being in Scotland and the challenges he’s got. I really don’t see his attention being diverted at this point in time and I really think he’ll see the position at Rangers out.”