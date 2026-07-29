At the start of July, Sport Bild reported that Leipzig were interested in Amiri. The paper now adds that RB have reached a basic agreement with the 29-year-old. Talks with Mainz are also progressing well and the two sides are expected to reach an agreement soon. The transfer fee would reportedly be between €15 million and €20 million.

One issue still needs resolving before the transfer can be completed, according to Sport Bild. Leipzig's squad is currently too big, so the club must first move players on to get the Amiri deal over the line. The main candidate for a sale is Eljif Elmas, who has spent the past year and a half out on loan, first at Torino, then at Napoli. Leipzig want to sell the midfielder if possible, with Besiktas among the clubs reportedly interested.

Arthur Vermeeren's situation is different. Leipzig loaned the Belgian to Olympique Marseille last season and the original plan was to generate important income from Vermeeren this summer. According to Sport Bild, though, the 21-year-old has hugely impressed the new coach Martin Demichelis in pre-season so far and could yet stay. That would probably have no direct impact on the push to sign Amiri, as Vermeeren is more of a No 6 than a No 8. Demichelis reportedly wants to use two of the latter in future and apparently sees Amiri as the perfect addition to first-choice Christoph Baumgartner, who is expected to be out until the end of October with a thigh injury, and Assan Ouedraogo.

Will Nadiem Amiri soon be playing again for a Champions League club?

Conrad Harder is another player under consideration as Leipzig look to trim the squad. Although they signed the 21-year-old centre-forward from Sporting Lisbon only last summer for a €24 million fee, he is now seen as a candidate to leave after a mixed first season. According to Sport Bild , the issue is this: Harder has a market in Europe, but despite his limited playing time he does not necessarily want to move. His contract in Leipzig runs until 2030.





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A move to RB would mark a return to a Champions League club for Amiri after his encouraging development over the past two and a half years in Mainz. With Leipzig, he would be involved in Europe's premier club competition next season, and at 29 he is also being offered what is likely to be his last really big contract. From a sporting point of view, he could also keep himself in the national team's spotlight better at RB than at Mainz.

Nadiem Amiri also wants to establish himself in the Germany team under Jürgen Klopp

As a substitute in the second group match against Ivory Coast (2-1), including a fine assist for Deniz Undav's equaliser, Amiri was one of the few bright spots in the disappointing World Cup campaign of the Germany team. In the round-of-32 exit against Paraguay, former coach Julian Nagelsmann only brought him on ten minutes before the end of extra time, and he could no longer make any difference. However, he took responsibility in the penalty shootout and scored.

With his intense style of play, Amiri would not only suit Leipzig well, but presumably also the style that the new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp wants to shape in the national team in future. Consistently good performances for a top club such as Leipzig would certainly improve Amiri's prospects of continuing to establish himself in the Germany team.