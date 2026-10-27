Germany legend gives his verdict: was Olise wronged in the Ballon d'Or race?

Lothar Matthäus, the German football legend, has revealed his view on where Bayern Munich star Michael Olise landed in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Olise was in London on Monday to back his teammate Harry Kane, who walked off with the Ballon d'Or and ended the Bavarian club's 45-year wait for the prize.

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Ninth place went to the French winger after an exceptional season with Bayern and France. Plenty of Bayern fans reckon he deserved better. Matthäus disagrees, pointing to the strength of the field.

Writing in an article for Sky Germany, carried by Yahoo Sport, he said: "Olise taking ninth place is fair."

He added: "You have to look at the names of the players who finished ahead of him in the ranking, such as Rodri, Ousmane Dembélé and Erling Haaland. Overall, it was an excellent vote. I congratulate everyone who organised the process and made the decisions."

Kane, in the former Germany star's eyes, was the rightful winner. "I am happy for everyone who receives an award, but I think Harry Kane is the player who deserved the Ballon d'Or more than anyone else," he wrote.

He explained: "This award represents recognition for a player who delivered consistent levels throughout an entire season, entertained the fans, and was a role model to follow."