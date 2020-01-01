Germany coach Low: Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Moukoko is a rare talent

The World Cup winning coach is aware of the 15-year-old star who has dazzled in the German youth league with his goals

coach Joachim Low has praised teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko as an outstanding talent that is rare to witness.

The -born forward has been prolific in front of goal for the Dortmund U19 side with 40 goals in 23 league matches since the start of last season.

Moukoko, 15, has been named in BVB's Uefa squad and their set-up this season, but he is not eligible to make his first-team debut until he turns 16 on November 20.

He has played for Germany U16 and U20 sides but Low is yet to see him in action, however, the World Cup-winning manager has predicted a bright future ahead of him.

"I haven't seen Moukoko live yet, but I got in touch with his coaches and spoke to [former Dortmund U19 head coach] Michael Skibbe, and I have also watched a couple of videos,” Low told the Bundesliga website.

“It's almost hard to believe that someone at that age can score so many goals in an U19 league against players two or three years older than him.

“He has a talent which you don't come across that often, especially since age always plays a role in the youth teams. It's difficult if you're two years younger and you always have to keep an eye on how players develop, but Moukoko has been outstanding in the youth teams so far."

Earlier this week, four-time African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o tipped Moukoko as a long-term successor to Lionel Messi who has been at since 2001.

“[There’s] a young player who plays for Dortmund called Youssoufa Moukoko,” Eto’o told Goal. “[He’s] 15 years of age, and he’s the next top player, for me, after Messi.

“As Messi gets older, we could prepare the future of Barcelona very well.

“With Antoine and Youssoufa [up front together], that team would go forward very well. [I’d like to see] Kylian Mbappe at Barcelona also.”