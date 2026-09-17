Germany call up 44 names, but Ajax star Julian Brandt remains in Amsterdam

Marc-André ter Stegen is back in the Germany squad, head coach Jürgen Klopp announced on Thursday. He has named two different groups for the upcoming Nations League matches. Julian Brandt, despite excelling at Ajax, has been left out by Klopp. The midfielder last played for Germany in November 2024.

Germany's new head coach takes charge for the first time on 24 September, when his side face the Netherlands. They will also meet Greece and Serbia later in the Nations League.

Ter Stegen has been handed another chance with Germany after Manuel Neuer retired following the badly run World Cup. According to various German media, Ter Stegen is also Klopp's first choice, as long as he performs well for Ajax.

For the matches against the Netherlands and Greece on 27 September, Klopp has included Ter Stegen. The goalkeeper will then return to Ajax, with other goalkeepers getting the chance to prove themselves to the head coach.

Missing next week against the Netherlands are Florian Wirtz, Karim Adeyemi and Aleksandar Pavlovic. Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala are among those present at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. In total, 44 players have been called up for the four Nations League matches.

Full Germany squad for the match with the Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Marc ter Stegen (Ajax), Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart), Finn Dahmen (FC Augsburg), Noah Atubolu (SC Freiburg), Jonas Urbig (Bayern München)

Defence: Yann Bisseck (Internazionale), Joshua Kimmich, Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah (Bayern München), Hennes Behrens (FC Augsburg), Max Rosenfelder, Philipp Treu (SC Freiburg), Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Ridle Baku (RB Leipzig), Finn Jeltsch, Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United)

Midfield: Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Lennart Karl (Bayern München), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Bambasé Conté (TSG Hoffenheim), Yannik Engelhardt (Freiburg), Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart), Anton Stach (Leeds United), Karim Adeyemi (FC Barcelona), Mika Baur (Celtic), Tom Bischof (Bayern München), Said El Mala (1. FC Köln), Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig), Vitaly Janelt (Brentford), Felix Keidel (SV Elversberg), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern München), Derry Scherhant (SC Freiburg), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Attack: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Younes Ebnoutalib, Jonathan Burkardt (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nck Woltemade (Juventus).