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Niko Springer has caused an upset at the Grand Slam of Darts, becoming only the second German in tournament history to reach the quarter-finals. Favourite Luke Littler is out.

The 26-year-old from Mainz beat former world champion Rob Cross of England 10-8 in the last 16. He now faces three-time winner Gerwyn Price of Wales, who beat England's Ryan Searle 10-7. It will be Springer's first major quarter-final.

Springer won five straight legs after an even start and looked home at 9-5. Cross, now down to world No 24, fought back as the "Meenzer Bub" struggled with his nerves. Springer missed his first match dart but hit the second.

Luke Littler's exit was at least as startling as Springer's progress. The winner of the tournament's last two editions and world No 1 lost 10-8 to Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena. Wattimena turned a 2-1 deficit into a 7-2 lead, but Littler broke to make it 7-9. The 38-year-old then hit his highest finish of the match, 77 points, to seal the upset against Littler, who is half his age.

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What comes next for Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens

European Championship runner-up Martin Schindler and former World Championship semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens remain in the tournament in Wolverhampton, England. Clemens faces England's Nathan Aspinall on Thursday evening (from 8.15pm on Sport1 and DAZN), before Schindler takes on World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen of the Netherlands. Before Springer, Michael Unterbuchner was the only German to reach the Grand Slam quarter-finals, in 2018.

Only Jan Schmidt, a surprise finalist at the World Youth Championship, has gone out from the German quartet after two group-stage defeats. Only the best players from the 16 groups reached the next round. The prize pot totals £1 million, with £200,000 going to the winner.