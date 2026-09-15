German club come forward for former Feyenoord player and are considering a bid worth millions

Brian Priske is on Borussia Mönchengladbach's shortlist, according to Farzam Abolhosseini of the DanishTipsbladet.The former Feyenoord manager is currently at Sparta Prague and is expected to replace the sacked coach.

Mönchengladbach want the Danish coach as their new head coach. Over the coming days, the Germans are considering a multi-million bid for Priske to prise him away from the side sitting ninth in the Czech First League.

Things are at red alert at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The team have started disastrously and the table reflects it. They are bottom alongside Hamburger SV. Neither club have picked up a point yet. Die Fohlen have already lost to RB Leipzig (3-0), SV Elversberg (3-4) and Freiburg (5-0).

That was enough for the board to sack coach Eugen Polanski. They have now turned to Priske, whose side have not made the best start either. In eight matches, Sparta Prague have collected only twelve points. They have won four times and lost four times.

Priske could soon add a new employer to his CV. He previously worked at Midtjylland and Royal Antwerp, and he is now in his second spell at Sparta Prague. In the 2024/25 season, the coach was under contract at Feyenoord, where he was sacked early.

His standout moment in Rotterdam was Feyenoord's Champions League campaign. His side beat Bayern Munich (3-0), among others, and knocked out AC Milan over two legs (2-1).