Geremi backs ‘intelligent’ Lampard to succeed as Chelsea manager

The ex-Cameroon international feels the 41-year-old is capable of transferring his knowledge of the game to his players

Geremi Njitap has thrown his weight behind his former teammate Frank Lampard to succeed as manager.

In July, Lampard was appointed as Maurizio Sarri’s successor after his impressive stint with , where he guided the Rams to the final of the Championship playoff.

The former Chelsea legend has become the first English manager to manage the Blues in over two decades.

Geremi, who played alongside the 41-year-old for four years, where they both helped the Stamford Bridge outfit to win the Premier League twice, believed his former teammate has all it takes to excel as the Blues' boss.

“I’m delighted for Frank to have been given this wonderful opportunity,” Geremi told United Review.

“He’s an extremely intelligent individual. He used to show how well he understood the game as a player with his passing and movement.

“I think he will be able to transfer this good decision-making into his managerial career.”

Geremi also relived his experience at Chelsea, facing Premier League rivals and .

“The fixture was massive because we were competing against each other for the league title each season, along with Arsenal,” he continued.

“As a player, you are always excited to come up against the very best teams, which United were undoubtedly. They were always ready for the battle.”

Chelsea will open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday.