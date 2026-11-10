Gérard Martín: we are not obsessed with the Champions League, and Barcelona's defence is always under the microscope

Gerard Martín has reflected on Barcelona's current moment after Sunday's valuable 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid, insisting the result restored the players' confidence following back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. The defender also stressed the need to keep progressing and warned against treating the Champions League as an obsession, however badly the team want the title.

Turning to his own form and role in the side, the Spaniard admitted that defenders are always under the microscope given the way Barcelona play.

His comments came in conversation with press correspondent Ashraf Ben Ayad, via the latter's official page on "X", where Martín confirmed the club are on the right track.

"The win over Atlético was important for gaining an advantage," Martín said. "We are producing a good performance, and we are still at the start of the season and must keep improving. I believe the team is producing a good performance, and it is true that our loss in two important consecutive matches caused some grumbling, but I am reassured because we are on the right track".

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Victory in Madrid did not stop the Spaniard from acknowledging the problems along the way. The start fell short of what was needed, he said, yet the players corrected course and got back into the contest.

As reported by "Mundo Deportivo", he explained: "It is true that we did not start the match well that day, but we knew how to correct the situation and overcome it, and in the end we won, and that is what matters".

On the team's Champions League ambitions, Martín made clear the players want to lift the trophy. They also grasp how hard the task is, and refuse to let the goal become an obsession that clouds their focus.

"I don't know whether we are obsessed or not, but we have to take it step by step," he noted. "We don't consider it an obsession. We want to win it and we will do our utmost to achieve that, but without falling into the trap of obsession. We know it is a difficult challenge, but we will do everything in our power".

About his personal situation, Martín confirmed his happiness at playing for Barcelona. He deals with the pressure and criticism naturally, he said, not least because the team's style keeps defenders under constant watch.

"I am very happy to be playing, and I deal with it naturally because I know that with our style of play, if there are any doubts, the defence will always be under the microscope, and in my case, if the team is not in good shape, the centre-back position will be questioned," he added.

One last topic drew a smile: the nickname his teammates have handed him in the dressing room. They call him "Maldini", a nod to the Italian defensive legend Paolo Maldini, and the name has stuck. "They still call me that," Martín said, laughing.