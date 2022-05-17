Georgia Stanway confirms Man City departure amid Bayern Munich transfer links

Georgia Stanway has confirmed that she will be severing ties with Manchester City, but has left the door open for a return to be made at some stage in the future.

For now, the 23-year-old England international is looking forward to taking on a new challenge after seven years with the Blues.

She has won the Women’s Super League title, the League Cup and FA Cup while with City, taking in over 150 appearances, and feels the time is right to experience something new.

What has Stanway said on leaving Man City?

Announcing her departure on social media, Stanway said: “I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer. I have been grateful to call it my home for the past 7 years.

“Today, I leave as the club’s leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and 7 domestic trophies.

“A huge thank you to all the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout. I have made memories and friends for a lifetime.

“I’ll be back as a fan if not a player!”

Who will Stanway join after leaving Man City?

A move away from City for Stanway has been speculated on for some time, with a deal said to have been agreed with Bayern Munich.

A two-year contract is reportedly waiting at the German giants, with an official announcement expected to be made there shortly.

Once that switch is confirmed, Stanway will link up with her new club after figuring for England at this summer’s Women’s Euro Championship.

She will walk away from City as the club’s all-time leading scorer, having broken Nikita Parris’ record in January 2022.

The 2019 PFA Young Player of the Year leaves as a League Cup winner from her final season with the Blues, but saw her last appearance for the club end in disappointment as they were beaten by Chelsea in the 2022 FA Cup final.

