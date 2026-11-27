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Milutin Osmajic talks about his past, present and future.

Genoa's 27-year-old Montenegrin striker told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The banner reading 'Os-magic' in the north stand? It was a magical moment. I can only be happy. I'm doing very well, but above all I'm delighted to see my club doing well and winning."

"De Rossi is hugely important to me. When I was younger, I watched Roma matches at home on TV, with him and Vucinic playing. I really liked him as a player and now he's my manager. In the summer, when the chance to come to Genoa arose, the thought of having him as my manager made me so happy because he's a charismatic figure, an excellent coach who teaches me a lot every day and always helps me improve. With him, I keep pushing my limits further."

"The next two games against Inter at San Siro, in the league and the Coppa Italia? They're a top club, and we just have to try to play our best against them, staying focused in every area of the pitch because any mistake can cost you dearly against opponents like that. We also need to find ways to pose a threat."

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"In today's football, you have to be clever, not just aggressive. It's not just about strength. That's the key for me. I've scored six goals in 11 games, but they haven't come through physicality and battling alone. You come up against strong defenders and you need intelligence to get past them. My mum did athletics when she was young, running the 100 and 400 metres. My sprint comes from her."

"The style of play in the English Championship and Italy's Serie A is very different. In England, football is more physical and aggressive. Sometimes you have to be careful to protect your legs. Here it's different, with great players and excellent defenders. For me, it's the best league in football."