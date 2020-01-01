Genk confirm Onuachu and Kouassi arrivals after coronavirus break

The Nigeria international and the Ivorian have returned to the Luminus Arena after travelling to their respective countries due to Covid-19

Belgian First Division A side have announced the arrival of their African stars Paul Onuachu and Eboue Kouassi.

The duo departed the Luminus Arena in May to their home countries following the outbreak of coronavirus which forced football activities into a hiatus.

Onuachu joined the Blue-White last summer from Danish side Midtjylland and has become a key component of Hannes Wolf’s team.

The international scored 10 goals and provided two assists in the recently ended 2019-20 campaign, helping his side to finish seventh.

Kouassi, meanwhile, teamed up with the Blue-White on loan in January from Scottish giants and delivered convincing showings which earned him a permanent deal.

Genk confirmed the Ivorian returned to the Luminus Arena on Thursday while Onuachu arrived on Saturday.

“Paul Onuachu and Eboue Kouassi are back in Genk after a stay in their home country - Nigeria and respectively,” read a statement from the club website.

“Flying back from the African continent to Europe in corona times proved far from obvious.

“Onuachu trained until mid-May and then left for Nigeria. He returned to Genk via Paris on the night from Friday to Saturday.

“After the end of the group training, Eboue Kouassi continued to train individually for a while before flying to his native country. He has been back in our country since Thursday evening.”

The African stars have joined the rest of the squad in training ahead of their pre-season games in preparation for the 2020-21 campaign.

Onuachu, who started his career with Ebedei in Nigeria moved to in 2012 and teamed up with Midtjylland.

The 26-year-old forward bagged 52 goals in 135 league games during his seven-year stay with the MCH Arena outfit.

The impressive performances immediately caught the attention of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who handed the lanky striker a call-up in March 2019.

The forward made his debut for the West Africans against in a friendly and has now featured six times for the side.

He was part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 in and will hope to continue his fine showings for his club in order to enjoy more playing time with the national team.